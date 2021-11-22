Netherton United smash 21 goals in FA Women’s Cup warm-up, Peterborough United also through in County Cup following comfortable win over Cobblers

Action from Posh Women v Northampton Town Development. Photo: Gary Reed.

The city side beat a young North Welland outfit 21-0 in a Northants Cup tie at the Grange yesterday (November 21) with top scorer Yasmin Green adding eight goals to her tally.

Emily Johnson (5), Reanne Mullen (3), Donna Nicholls (2), Katie Barber, Ellie Hannon and Amber Parkinson also netted.

Netherton have won every competitive game they’ve played so far this season, but that record will get a severe test at National League Long Eaton who beat Peterborough United 4-0 in their first round tie.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Piper O'Neill in action for Posh against Northampton. Photo: Gary Reed.

Netherton beat higher-level Knowle 3-2 in their first round game. The city side had never reached the first round before.

Posh also made comfortable progress in the County Cup with a 6-0 success over a Northampton Town Development team. Megan Parrett (2), Hannah Hipwell (2), Stacey McConville and Beatriz Borque scored the Posh goals.