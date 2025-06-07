National League opponents for Peterborough United Women in the 2025-26 season have been confirmed

A celebration from Posh Women. Photo Darren Wiles

Peterborough United Women now know their National League opponents for the 2025-26 season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh will compete at Midlands Division One level for the fifth successive season. They have finished third in the last two seasons after finishing eighth and fourth in their first two campaigns.

Last season’s runners-up Northampton Town are again involved alongside other 2024-25 opponents Leafield Athletic, Boldmere St Michaels, Barnsley Women, Lincoln United, Notts County, Sutton Coldfield Town and Worcester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Promoted sides Sheffield FC and Kidderminster Harriers are also in the division as well as Stourbridge who were relegated.

Barnsley Women are a different club to Barnsley FC Women who withdrew from the National League for financial reasons earlier this week.