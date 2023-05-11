Nathanael Ogbeta celebrates scoring for Posh against Derby. Photo: David Lowndes.

The full-back proved popular with Posh fans following his arrival on loan in January from Championship side Swansea.

The 22-year-old appeared 20 times for the club but his spell at the club is now over after he was forced off with a muscle injury after just 20 minutes against Bristol Rovers in the last home game of the season.

He scored once during his loan spell, a crucial goal in March to seal a 2-0 win over Derby County, who Posh pipped to the final play-off place by just one point.

In a message posted on Instagram, he said: “It’s been a special time here on loan at Posh

"So thankful to God for the opportunity to play, learn and improve. Learnt so much and so blessed to have been apart of this amazing team.

"Gutted I’m missing the playoffs with the boys but still going to be supporting all the way!!!

Thanks to all the fans for all your support and also to my church family for their prayers and encouragement!!!"

Ogbeta was replaced by Harrison Burrows at left-back for the trip to Barnsley on the final day as Posh stuck to playing a back four.

Burrows set up both of the goals and staked a claim to keep hold of that place, ahead of Dan Butler, as Posh head into the first leg of the play-off semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night.