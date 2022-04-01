My Peterborough United team: Young player holds the key for Posh

When Posh travelled up north in they were humbled 2-0 by a Middlesbrough side who had only one recognised defender on the pitch and they still didn’t register a shot on target.
A bit of pace to terrify 37-year-old Sol Bamaba would have been just what was required. I also expect Chris Wilder’s men to commit men forward in attack, therefore bringing Ricky-Jade Jones straight back in to allow him to run in behind could be crucial.
Goalkeeper Steven Benda captain Oliver Norburn have been ruled out through injury and Ronnie Edwards looks unlikely to recover from Covid in time.
I am employing a 3-4-1-2 formation.
1. DAI CORNELL
The injury to Benda is a big blow for Posh, so it looks like Cornell will have to see out the season.
2. HARRISON BURROWS
Mumba is a more natural defender but it was obvious against QPR that he can't play on the left and it is unfair to put him there. Against a Middlesbrough side who will exploit the flanks, the more trusty option of Burrows will be required.
3. FRANKIE KENT
Spoke in the week about his struggles with Championship strikers only needed one moment to score, which is not surprising given that has been his main weakness in an improved recent run of form.
4. MARK BEEVERS
Ronnie Edwards coming down with Covid looks like that will mean a rare appearance for Beevers. Middlesbrough do have quite a small but energetic front line so will have to be switched on but could dominate in the air.