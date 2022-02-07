Posh defend a corner against QPR at the weekend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

MY PETERBOROUGH UNITED TEAM: Pace will be required to win at Cardiff City

My Peterborough United side to take on Cardiff City away from home on Wednesday (February 9, 7.45pm) can snuff out the opposition threats and exploit their weaknesses.

By Alan Swann
Monday, 7th February 2022, 2:42 pm

Playing effectively on the break will be key to winning in South Wales, but so will a strong defensive effort to match the one seen in the FA Cup at the weekend.

It’s a 3-5-2 formation for me.

Jack Taylor and Harrison Burrows have been ruled out because of injury.

1. STEVEN BENDA

He was excellent against QPR at the weekend and Posh will need him to be alert and athletic again at Cardiff.

2. BALI MUMBA

A right wing-back for this game. Harsh on Joe Ward who scored from this position at the weekend, but Mumba is the better defender and he can see and execute a pass when driving forward. He must play high in this team.

3. HAYDEN COULSON

He's not the sturdiest looking player, but he can shift and Powh will need pace on the flanks from the wing-back positions as my midfield is pretty narrow.

4. FRANKIE KENT

More of the same please. The centre-back has returned to the team in good form.

