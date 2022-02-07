MY PETERBOROUGH UNITED TEAM: Pace will be required to win at Cardiff City

Playing effectively on the break will be key to winning in South Wales, but so will a strong defensive effort to match the one seen in the FA Cup at the weekend.
It’s a 3-5-2 formation for me.
1. STEVEN BENDA
He was excellent against QPR at the weekend and Posh will need him to be alert and athletic again at Cardiff.
2. BALI MUMBA
A right wing-back for this game. Harsh on Joe Ward who scored from this position at the weekend, but Mumba is the better defender and he can see and execute a pass when driving forward. He must play high in this team.
3. HAYDEN COULSON
He's not the sturdiest looking player, but he can shift and Powh will need pace on the flanks from the wing-back positions as my midfield is pretty narrow.
4. FRANKIE KENT
More of the same please. The centre-back has returned to the team in good form.