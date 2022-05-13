Here are all the best from today’s Championship transfer rumours.
Peterborough United confirmed the departure of an U23 trio yesterday morning.
Defender Connor Peters and midfielders Ethan Bojang and Kobe Chong will depart the club, with Posh wishing them well in the future.
Peters had been with the club since he was in the under 9s group and has enjoyed a loan spell with Yaxley this season, while Bojang and Chong had been regulars with the under 23s side.
The trio join Dai Cornell, Serhat Tasdemir and Kyle Barker who have all been released from the senior team.
Here are today’s transfer rumours...
1. Chelsea target Stoke City starlet
Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for Stoke City goalkeeper Josef Bursik. The England youth player has made 19 appearances in the Championship this season. (talkSPORT)
2. West Brom flooded with loan offers for youngster
West Brom have reportedly received a large number of loan offers for Caleb Taylor ahead of next season. The 19-year-old made his senior debut for the Baggies last year. (Shropshire Star)
3. Cardiff keeping tabs on Brighton striker
Cardiff City are reportedly eyeing a move for Brighton & Hove Albion striker Andi Zeqiri, who is currently on loan with FC Augsburg. The Swiss international has only scored two goals in the Bundesliga this season. (The 72)
4. EFL clubs lock horns over former Tykes loanee
QPR, Portsmouth and Oxford United have all expressed interest in signing St Mirren star Ethan Erhahon in the summer after his breakthrough season in Scotland. The midfielder joined Barnsley on loan in January 2020 but failed to make an appearance. (Daily Record)