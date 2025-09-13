More wins are inevitable for Peterborough United says in-form young striker

Jimmy-Jay Morgan makes a tackle for Posh against Wycombe. Photo David Lowndes.

Confident young striker Jimmy-Jay (JJ) Morgan insists more League One wins are inevitable for Peterborough United once everyone is up to full match fitness.

The 19 year-old on-loan Chelsea forward claimed his second goal in two starts for Posh in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers at the Weston Homes Stadium. Matt Garbett was also on target with a pressure-relieving long-range strike.

It was a first win in 10 competitive matches this term for Posh, but others will follow quickly according to Morgan, who was taken off just after the hour mark in favour of fellow forward Gustav Lindgren. The starting strike partnership of Morgan and Harry Leonard had shown signs of promise with Morgan following up to score after Leonard’s header had been saved.

“The last couple of games have virtually been the first myself, Jacob Mendy and Tom O’Connor have played for months,” Morgan told the Posh Plus service. “I’m not match fit yet, but once everyone is up to speed more wins are inevitable.

"I’m a terrible watcher so after I went off I was up and down, trying to get messages to players while also geeing them up, and I have to say the substitutes were excellent when they went on. They put in a great shift.

“Gustav was fantastic and held the ball up well. Once he scores his first goal he will be up and running, while Kyrell Lisbie was also strong when he went on. It shows we have good depth in the squad.

"The first win was a long time coming and from the outside looking in, and from the fans’ perspective, it probably looked like we’ve been struggling, but we have full belief in what we are doing. We know we have players in the building that will win games.

"The manager set us up perfectly for this game. Everyone knew what they were supposed to be doing. We knew it was a game we had to win and what we worked on in training paid off.

"We’d been working hard all week on filling the penalty area up to receive crosses and then putting the emphasis on following in efforts on goal to get rebounds. That’s how I scored. Matt’s goal had given us confidence and we carried on from there.

"I'm enjoying playing with Harry. We came to the club on the same day and we’ve been glued together ever since. We go out and eat together and I thought we’d gel well because we are both good players.

"It’s important we kick on now the first win is out of the way though.”

Posh are next in action at Plymouth Argyle next Saturday (September 20).