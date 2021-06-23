More non-league opposition for Peterborough United as latest friendly confirmed

The Hive, London (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images).

The sides will play in two 75-minute matches, the first of which kick off at 2pm.

A fixture between the two clubs has often formed part of the pre-season schedule and this season it will see Jack Taylor and Ronnie Edwards to face their old club.

Barnet endured a difficult campaign last time out. They finished 22nd but were not relegated due to the resignation of Macclesfield and the fact Dover’s results were expunged from the league, as well as the decision to deny promotion to clubs at tier seven of the pyramid.

The date in Posh’s pre-season campaign is the third that will see them play more than once. On Tuesday (June 22), back-to-back matches against Oxford were announced to go alongside the trips to both Swindon and Portsmouth taking place on July 31.

Tickets details will be announced by the home club in due course.