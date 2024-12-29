Barnsley defend a Posh corner. Photo David Lownded.

Barnsley manager Darrell Clarke was delighted to see his side claim an eighth away of the season in League One at Peterborough United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The seventh-placed Tykes have picked up 25 of their 37 points away from home this season and they had few problems in winning 3-1 at a desperately out of form Posh side.

Goals early in the second-half from Donovan Pines and Davis Keillor-Dunn and a late one from Jon Russell secured a deserved win. Malik Mothersille had made it 2-1 from the penalty spot, but Posh substitute Harley Mills was sent off soon afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clarke told the Barnsley Chronicle: “It was a good performance. In the first 30 minutes we had a lot of control. We missed one great chance, but we didn’t quite have the end product. They then had ten or 15 minutes at the end of the half when our goalkeeper made a great save.

“At half-time, we regrouped. It was important for the staff to put the message across to not worry about the last 15 minutes of the first half and erase the mistakes. We did that with two quality finishes. At 2-0 I wasn’t happy. We came off it. I want to make sure the team is ruthless.

“We didn’t want to count chickens before they hatch. We have lost some silly points from winning positions this season.”

Barnsley. who have lost in the League One play-offs in the last two seasons, host Wrexham on New Year’s Day. Wrexham moved into second place above Wycombe Wanderers today after a 2-1 home win over Wigan Athletic.