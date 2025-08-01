Money will probably talk again in the race for honours in League One, but where will Peterborough United finish?

4 . 4th - BLACKPOOL

​Manager: Steve Bruce (pictured)...Key signings: George Honeyman, Michael Ihiekwe, Fraser Horsfall...PT Prediction: It could be a big season for the club just up the road from ‘The Big One.’ There’s more experience in the Blackpool squad than in the House of Lords. More talent as well. If they last the pace the sun could shine on ‘The Seasiders.’... Odds: 11-1. Photo: Pete Norton