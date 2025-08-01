Will Posh boss Darren Ferguson have anything to celebrate this season? Photo Richard Pelham Getty Images.placeholder image
Money will probably talk again in the race for honours in League One, but where will Peterborough United finish?

By Alan Swann
Published 1st Aug 2025, 11:00 BST
​The best bankrolled clubs – Birmingham City and Wrexham – won automatic promotion from League One last season.

​And the same could happen again in the 2025-26 campaign.

Of course splashing the cash is no guarantee of success. It needs to be spent wisely, but Huddersfield Town have thrown money at some strong players for League One level and that could land them a title after a couple of years in the doldrums.

Here’s how I believe the League One table will look after the final day of the season.

Odds are for the title supplied by Sky Bet.

​Manager: Lee Grant...Key signings: Alfie May (pictured), Marcus Harness, Owen Goodman...PT Prediction: They’ve signed some strong players for the level and they have a (presumably) progressive manager. ‘The Terriers’ have bite, as well as plenty of spare cash, this season and it could take them all the way to the title...Odds: 11-2.

1. 1st - HUDDERSFIELD TOWN

Manager: Matt Bloomfield...Key signings: Nahki Wells (pictured), George Saville, Hakeem Odoffin...PT Prediction: ‘The Hatters’ have had a mad few seasons, but they have the huge advantage of parachute payments, financial help to reward two seasons of out and out failure, hence their status as title favourites now they are back in League One...Odds: 7-2.

2. 2nd - LUTON TOWN

​Manager: Dave Challinor...Key signings: Tayo Edun, Malik Mothersille (pictured), Joseph Olowu...PT Prediction: They could be the most over-priced team, odds-wise, in the division, They were third last season in a tougher line-up and they strengthened their squad with two players Posh could well wish they had held on to. Strong fancies for success...Odds 12-1.

3. 3rd - STOCKPORT COUNTY

​Manager: Steve Bruce (pictured)...Key signings: George Honeyman, Michael Ihiekwe, Fraser Horsfall...PT Prediction: It could be a big season for the club just up the road from ‘The Big One.’ There’s more experience in the Blackpool squad than in the House of Lords. More talent as well. If they last the pace the sun could shine on ‘The Seasiders.’... Odds: 11-1.

4. 4th - BLACKPOOL

