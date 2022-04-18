Peterborough United’s relegation to League One could be confirmed today as they host Barnsley in a fixture that sees the league’s bottom side take on the team that sit second bottom.
The Posh must win all three of their remaining matches and hope that results elsewhere also go their way for them to have any chance of survival.
In their last outing, Grant McCann’s side earned a 2-1 home win over Blackburn Rovers with the boss commenting: “We were outstanding in the first-half against a very good Blackburn side.
“I can’t remember my goalkeeper making a save which is testament to how well we defended against a very dangerous front three.
“The second half became harder as it often does against 10 men. They defended in a low block and tried to hit us on the break which is how they scored.
“But we showed real grit and determination to get back and score twice. For a 15-minute spell in the second-half I was worried as we didn’t move the ball quickly enough to be able to get round the outside of them, but we kept pushing and finished the game strongly.
Meanwhile, there is plenty going on behind the scenes at EFL Championship clubs with the summer transfer window fast approaching.
