There is a full card of action from the EFL Championship this bank holiday Monday with so much still up for grabs while the summer transfer window continues to edge closer and closer.

Peterborough United’s relegation to League One could be confirmed today as they host Barnsley in a fixture that sees the league’s bottom side take on the team that sit second bottom.

The Posh must win all three of their remaining matches and hope that results elsewhere also go their way for them to have any chance of survival.

In their last outing, Grant McCann’s side earned a 2-1 home win over Blackburn Rovers with the boss commenting: “We were outstanding in the first-half against a very good Blackburn side.

“I can’t remember my goalkeeper making a save which is testament to how well we defended against a very dangerous front three.

“The second half became harder as it often does against 10 men. They defended in a low block and tried to hit us on the break which is how they scored.

“But we showed real grit and determination to get back and score twice. For a 15-minute spell in the second-half I was worried as we didn’t move the ball quickly enough to be able to get round the outside of them, but we kept pushing and finished the game strongly.

Meanwhile, there is plenty going on behind the scenes at EFL Championship clubs with the summer transfer window fast approaching.

Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Monday morning:

1. Millwall lining up loan move for Newcastle prospect Newcastle United youngster Elliot Anderson is wanted on loan by Millwall for next season after impressing while on-loan at League 2 side Bristol Rovers (The Sun)

2. Stewart puts Sunderland contract talks on hold Swansea City target Ross Stewart, also wanted by Premier League side Norwich City and Scottish champions Rangers, has put contract talks with current club Sunderland 'on hold' (Daily Record)

3. Cottagers eyeing up another winger League leaders Fulham are considering a move for Burnley winger Dwight McNeil this summer (Daily Mail)

4. Cherries could return for Lawrence AFC Bournemouth will try a second time to sign Tom Lawrence from Derby County if the Cherries are not promoted to the Premier League (DerbyshireLive)