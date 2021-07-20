Mo Eisa departs Peterborough United to join MK Dons

Eisa celebrates scoring against MK Dons in August 2019. Photo: Joe Dent.

The out-of-favour striker was told he could leave the Weston Homes Stadium at the start of the summer when the club’s retained list was released.

MK Dons were known to have been keen on the 27-year-old but Co-owner Darragh MacAnthony hinted on Twitter last week that the club had given up their interest.

Instead, the deal to take him to the League One side has been completed at St George’s Park, where the club are currently on a pre-season training camp.

The fee is undisclosed but expected to be much less than the club record fee Posh paid Bristol City in 2019 for the striker’s services.

Eisa enjoyed an electric start of life at Posh, scoring 15 goals before Christmas in his first season but suffered when Darren Ferguson reverted to using just one man upfront. He did, however, score twice at Stadium MK in Posh’s 4-0 there in August 2019.

Last season, he scored just two league goals, the second of which coming on the last day of the season against Doncaster.

MacAnthony maintains that Eisa is a top signing for MK and that it was circumstances and not his talent that held him back at Posh.

He said: “He would get 25 goals in a good League One team like Charlton, Oxford, Ipswich or Portsmouth.

“Teams that play good football and create a lot of chances. Promotions are hard without a goalscorer, but they come at a price.

“There’s a reason why I paid a million pounds for Mo a couple of years ago. He’s driven by goals and a desire to play rather than money. His ratio of goals-per-game is not that bad. He formed a great partnership with Ivan Toney, but started to struggle because we started playing one up front and we had Toney and then Jonson Clarke-Harris.

“Mo would suit MK Dons with the brand of football they play. All they lacked at times last season was a goalscorer.