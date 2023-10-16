Graham Alexander during his last game in charge at MK Dons. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

Alexander, a former Salford City and Fleetwood Town boss, was dismissed after a 2-2 League Two draw with Barrow on Saturday. MK led 2-0 as the match entered six minutes of added time.

Alexander steered MK to four wins in their opening five games in League Two in August to win the manager of the month award with the side top of the table.

However, following the close of the transfer window, Dons’ fortunes have dramatically changed, and have picked up four points from a possible 24 since, dropping to 16th in the table.

He’s the third manager to lose his job at stadium:mk in the last 12 months. His predecessor Mark Jackson lasted 37 days, while the man he replaced, Liam Manning, has taken Oxford United to second place in League One.