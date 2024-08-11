Harrison Burrows (right) celebrates Oliver Arblaster's goal for Sheffield United at Preston North End. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Last season’s Peterborough United skipper Harrison Burrows enjoyed a winning debut in Sheffield United colours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blades won their opening Championship fixture 2-0 at Preston North End on Friday night.

Sammie Szmodics carried on where he left off on the same evening. The Championship’s leading scorer in 2023-24 was on target for Blackburn Rovers in a 4-2 win over Derby County at Ewood Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It wasn’t such a happy start in the Championship for Ephron Mason-Clark. He was substituted after an hour of Coventry City’s game at Stoke City and the hosts scored the only goal of the game 15 minutes later.

Sammie Szmodics scores for Blackburn Rovers against Derby County. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Another Posh old boy Jack Marriott scored with a brilliant volley as Wrexham beat Wycombe Wanderers 3-2 in League One, but Jonson Clarke-Harris was taken off an hour into Rotherham United’s surprise 1-0 loss at Exeter City.

On-loan Posh striker Jacob Wakeling scored in Gillingham’s 4-1 win in League Two at home to Carlisle United. Grant McCann’s Doncaster Rovers were also 4-1 winners at home to Accrington Stanley.

Josh Knight made his competitive debut for Hannover 96 in a 2-0 Bundesliga 2 win over Regensburg on August 3. They were due back in action on Sunday.