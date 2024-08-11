Mixed fortunes for the Peterborough United men now playing in the Championship, a great goal from Jack Marriott and one for on-loan Posh striker

By Alan Swann
Published 11th Aug 2024, 07:00 GMT
Harrison Burrows (right) celebrates Oliver Arblaster's goal for Sheffield United at Preston North End. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)Harrison Burrows (right) celebrates Oliver Arblaster's goal for Sheffield United at Preston North End. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
Last season’s Peterborough United skipper Harrison Burrows enjoyed a winning debut in Sheffield United colours.

The Blades won their opening Championship fixture 2-0 at Preston North End on Friday night.

Sammie Szmodics carried on where he left off on the same evening. The Championship’s leading scorer in 2023-24 was on target for Blackburn Rovers in a 4-2 win over Derby County at Ewood Park.

It wasn’t such a happy start in the Championship for Ephron Mason-Clark. He was substituted after an hour of Coventry City’s game at Stoke City and the hosts scored the only goal of the game 15 minutes later.

Sammie Szmodics scores for Blackburn Rovers against Derby County. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)Sammie Szmodics scores for Blackburn Rovers against Derby County. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)
Another Posh old boy Jack Marriott scored with a brilliant volley as Wrexham beat Wycombe Wanderers 3-2 in League One, but Jonson Clarke-Harris was taken off an hour into Rotherham United’s surprise 1-0 loss at Exeter City.

On-loan Posh striker Jacob Wakeling scored in Gillingham’s 4-1 win in League Two at home to Carlisle United. Grant McCann’s Doncaster Rovers were also 4-1 winners at home to Accrington Stanley.

Josh Knight made his competitive debut for Hannover 96 in a 2-0 Bundesliga 2 win over Regensburg on August 3. They were due back in action on Sunday.

