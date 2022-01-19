Mixed fortunes for Peterborough United and the weekend fixtures for the relegation candidates
There were mixed fortunes for Peterborough United as far as Championship results were concerned tonight (January 19).
Reading were beaten 2-0 at home by Luton Town so they remain three points and one place above Posh who now have two games in hand.
But Grant McCann’s Hull City scored a shock 2-0 home win over Blackburn Rovers - helped by some dreadful refereeing - and are now seven points and three places clear of Posh who again have two games in hand.
Hull travel to face another promotion contender in Bournemouth on Saturday (January 22) when Reading host play-off chasing Huddersfield Town and Posh are at fifth-placed West Bromwich Albion.
Bottom club Barnsley visit Birmingham City on Saturday when next-to-bottom Derby have a big East Midlands derby at Nottingham Forest.
Cardiff City, who are four points and two places above Posh, visit Bristol City on Saturday. Cardiff are currently four points ahead of Posh having played one game more.