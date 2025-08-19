Midfielder is confident better times are coming up for Peterborough United

Brandon Khela in action for Posh against Barnsley. Photo David Lowndes.

Midfielder Brandon Khela insists things are slowly clicking into place for Peterborough United.

Khela came closest to scoring for Posh in a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Barnsley on Tuesday night with a shot that looped onto the top of the crossbar.

It was a fourth straight loss for Posh and sent them tumbling to the bottom of the League One table. They could climb a place on Wednesday if Reading lose by more than one goal at Bolton Wanderers.

"It was a frustrating result for us,” Khela said. “Especially as we are desperate to give something back to the fans, but, as the gaffer said, the performance was there, we just lacked something in both boxes.

"It will come though. Its is slowly clicking. We are a young side, but that’s not an excuse as we are all good players and we are all good enough for the level, including me. I should have scored tonight, but as long as I keep getting into the penalty area I am sure the ball will drop for me again and I will score.

"Things don’t go your way sometimes and we should arguably have had a penalty at 0-0, but it will turn our way soon.”

"I’m getting plenty of game time and gaining good experience. I formed good connections with the other midfielders in pre-season and that will only help.”

It’s a big game ahead for Khela as Posh host Bradford City in a League One fixture on Saturday. Khela was on loan at Bradford from Birmingham last season and helped them win automatic promotion. They’ve carried that momentum into a new season and a splendid 2-1 win at Stockport County on Tuesday lifted them into 4th place with three wins and a draw from four games.

"Bradford have started well, but all my focus now is on Peterborough,” Khela added. “I’ll be up for the game on Saturday. I can't wait for it.”