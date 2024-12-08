Posh Women celebrate a late winning goal from Megan Lawlor (left) against Worcester City. Photo Darren Wiles

A late free-kick goal from Megan Lawlor delivered a vital National Midlands Division One win for Peterborough United Women on Sunday.

Lawlor sealed a 1-0 victory over lowly Worcester City with a set-piece strike that entered the net off the underside of the crossbar in the 92nd minute. It was enough to move Posh upto second place, although leaders Northampton Town and the fancied Loughborough Lightning team also won and they both have games in hand of the city side. Cobblers beat Leafield Athletic, who had started the day in second place, 1-0.

Posh moved the match to the artificial surface at Yaxley FC to beat the worst excesses of Storm Darragh and they played some decent football while struggling to beat a visiting goalkeeper in top form as they sought to end a run of three straight defeats in all competitions.

Worcester actually came close to snatching an early lead when a second minute pop at goal from a free kick rattled the crossbar, but Posh were soon into their stride with Poppie Brown hitting the base of the post in the fifth minute after a strong from Keir Perkins. Captain Perkins was back in action after a back injury.

Action from Posh Women v Worcester. Photo Darren Wiles

Katie Middleton was thwarted three times by the Worcester goalkeeper before the break and a fierce effort from Lawlor thudded into the crossbar on the stroke of half-time. Brown and Lawlor tried their luck from distance in the second-half as Posh struggled to break through in horrible weather conditions.

Goalkeeper Neive Corry made two sharp saves before Posh bossed the final stages. Hayley James and Tara Kirk both went close, but just as it looked like the hosts had run out of ideas midfielder Lawlor delivered her precision strike.

Posh are at bottom club Lincoln City in their final game of 2024 next Sunday.

Posh: Corry, Connor (sub Reynolds, 62 mins), Driscoll-King, James, Hines (sub Sharpe, 62 mins), Brown, Lawlor, Middleton (sub Meli, 74 mins), Kirk, Bennett (sub Bale, 56 mins), Perkins (sub Osker, 74 mins).