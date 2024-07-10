Kwame Poku is rated as League One's most valuable right winger by one national football website.Kwame Poku is rated as League One's most valuable right winger by one national football website.
Kwame Poku is rated as League One's most valuable right winger by one national football website.

Meet League One's £25.3m dream team ahead of the January transfer window, including players from Peterborough United, Huddersfield Town, Wigan Athletic and Bristol Rovers

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Published 10th Jul 2024, 09:46 BST
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 12:21 BST
This is the most valuable side that League One can field right now.

That is according to the transfermarkt.co.uk website, which has selected this side in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

The team – valued at a whopping £25.3m - features from the league’s big-hitters with Birmingham City unsuprisingly leading the way and one Peterborough United star also making the side.

Take a look at this side and give us your thoughts via our social media channels. (*Valuations set by external website and not the article author).

Position: Keeper Value: £3.33m

1. Gabriel Slonina (Barnsley)

Position: Keeper Value: £3.33m Photo: Getty Images

Position: Left-back Value: £1.67m

2. Lino Sousa (Bristol Rovers)

Position: Left-back Value: £1.67m Photo: Getty Images

Position Central defender Value: £2.5m

3. Ben Davies (Birmingham City)

Position Central defender Value: £2.5m Photo: Getty Images

Position: Central defender Value: £2.67m

4. Dion Sanderson (Birmingham City)

Position: Central defender Value: £2.67m Photo: Getty Images

