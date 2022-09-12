If you could pick anyone to make up a fantasy starting eleven, who would it be? And just how good would that team be?

Would 11 really good players make a really good team or would it flop? That, of course, is something we could only speculate on.

But we can certainly go ahead and pick our League One dream team.

With the help of the whoscored.com website we’ve selected the best possible team from League One this season, based on a 4-4-2 formation.

It’s certainly a team that will get people talking, with what might be considered an unlikely back four, with plenty of big name players also failing to win selection.

Let us know your thoughts on how good this team could potentially be and where it might finish in League One, via our social media channels.

1. James Trafford (Bolton Wanderers) James Trafford is currently on loan from Manchester City. On 25 May 2022, Trafford received his first call up to the England U21 squad ahead of the final round of 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualification matches, making his debut in the 5–0 win away to Kosovo.

2. Mitchell Clark (Accrington Stanley) Mitchell Clark competes what might be an unlikely back-four for a dream team. The Leicester City loan man has impressed in League One at Accrington Stanley. He represented Wales at youth level earlier in his career.

3. Cheick Diabate (Exeter City) He's certainly one of the lesser known names in League One. That's not stopped Cheick Diabate from impressing at his new level following promotion for Exeter City last year.

4. Caleb Taylor (Cheltenham Town) Taylor has been a rock at the heart of the Cheltenham defence this season and has been one of the best players in the league so far this season.