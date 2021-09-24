MATCH PREVIEW: An in-form Swede and ex-Posh man among the strikers looking to shoot down Peterborough United and maintain Sky Blues’ 100% home record

Matt Godden celebrates his goal against Sunderland in 2019. Photo: Joe Dent.

The 23-year-old made the permanent move to the Ricoh Arena in the summer after a loan spell from Brighton at the end of last season and has scored in his last three games. He has five for the season and is the only Coventry player to have scored more than once.

Despite sitting 4th in the table after eight games, the Sky Blues have scored just nine times.

Gyokeres is likely to be joined up front by Godden, who joined the club from Posh in the summer of 2019.

He has been continuing his recovery from a foot injury suffered at the end of last season and looks ready to play a full 90 minutes. He scored a 97th minute winner against Reading last month.

COVENTRY FORM

As mentioned, Mark Robins’ side are flying in their second season back in the Championship. They have won four of their last six matches, with a draw and a defeat in there and have won every home game this season.

They are level on 16 points with Fulham and West Brom in 2nd and 3rd, just two points off top spot.

They drew 1-1 away at Millwall last time out.

Last six results:

Millwall 1-1 Coventry

Coventry 1-0 Cardiff

Coventry 2-0 Middlesbrough

QPR 2-0 Coventry

Coventry 2-1 Reading

Blackpool 0-1 Coventry

COVENTRY SQUAD

Other familiar faces in the Coventry squad include strikers Tyler Walker and Martyn Waghorn and at the back they have the experience of ex-MK Dons centre-back Kyle McFadzean, Dominic Hyam and Todd Kane.

Former Chelsea youngster Frankary Dabo is a regular in the backline but is out suspended after a straight red card two weeks ago.

Jake Clarke-Salter is also set to be missing from the backline with a concussion but they could welcome back the experienced ball-winning midfielder Liam Kelly after a knee ligament injury suffered last season.

PAST MATCHES

In short, not good for Posh at all. They have only ever won one match away at Coventry in 12 meetings in all competitions and that was the first ever visit in 1961!

There have been some horror stories since then, in both 2014 and 2015, Posh led 2-0 at half time, only to lose 3-2 on both occasions.

Then in 2016, Ivan Toney thought he’d stolen all three points for Posh with a 90th minute goal, only for Conor Chaplin to equalise a minute later to make it 1-1.

Posh haven’t won any of the last five meetings anywhere and last tasted victory in 2016. Goals from Michael Bostwick, Lee Angol and Harry Beautyman gave Posh a 3-1 win in League One, Joe Cole got Coventry’s consolation.

ODDS

Posh are bg outsiders for this. Sky Bet have Coventry at 4/7 and Posh at 19/4, essentially 5/1, with the draw a 3/1.