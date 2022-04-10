Massive injury blow for ex-Peterborough United striker, ex-Posh boss is up and running at new club and several other old boys making the headlines

Injured Forest Green striker Matty Stevens. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images.

Stevens has scored 27 goals for League Two title favourites Forest Green this season, but could now miss the rest of 2022 after picking up the same ACL damage that will also keep Posh skipper Oliver Norburn out of action for several months.

Omar Bogle scored Hartlepool’s goal in a 1-1 draw at Forest Green yesterday.

Elsewhere in League Two action ex-Posh boss Steve Evans picked up his first win as Stevenage manager at the third attempt. Struggling Stevenage won 2-0 at Colchester to join relegation rivals Oldham and Barrow on 37 points. Stevenage remain next-to-bottom after a first win for two months

Former Posh midfielder Anthony Grant is currently on loan at Scunthorpe United who will be a National League club next season. Grant, who is on loan from Swindon, played in a 4-0 home hammering at the hands of Mansfield yesterday.

Callum Cooke almost put another dent in fading Nortampton Town’s promotion hopes as he hit the crossbar late in Bradford City’s 0-0 draw at Sixfields.

In League One a Tommy Rowe goal helped keep Doncaster Rovers’ survival hopes alive. They beat Crewe 2-0 with the Railwaymen becoming the first EFL club to be relegated this season.

AFC Wimbledon remain deep in trouble despite a first goal in almost 12 months for former Posh skipper Alex Woodyard in a creditable 1-1 draw at home to promotion-chasing MK Dons.