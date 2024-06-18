Massive boost for Peterborough United as experienced goalkeeper returns to the club
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 31 year-old impressed at the Weston Homes Stadium after signing a short-term contract in the second-half of last season.
The former Aston Villa number one played a big part in Posh reaching the League One play-offs before an unfortunate defeat at the semi-final stage to Oxford United.
Posh immediately offered Steer a new contract and he signed it on Tuesday. It’s a two-year deal and he is expected to start the season as first-choice goalkeeper with Nicholas Bilokapic as his back-up. Academy graduate ‘keeper Will Blackmore could be sent out on loan.
Steer said: "It was an incredibly enjoyable six months for me here and I must thank the club and the manager for bringing me in. I am incredibly pleased I am able to return next season and finish the job we started in the last campaign.
“We wanted to go up to the Championship and hopefully next year we will achieve that goal together. We have a great group of young, hungry players. Going to Wembley last season and winning a trophy with the experience that brings to the group was really beneficial. At the end of the day it was a fantastic season, but hopefully next season brings us even more.
“I’ve really got the itch again already. I can’t wait to get going and I’m buzzing to be here.”
Posh boss Darren Ferguson added: “It was a really important target for us to re-sign Jed for the coming season. He was impressive from the moment he arrived. He offers our young squad leadership both on and off the pitch given his vast experience.
"With interest in him from other clubs playing at a higher level, it’s a massive achievement for the club that he has decided to stay with us.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.