Safe standing area at the Weston Homes Stadium before Posh took on Morecambe. Photo: David Lowndes.

Complaints included a lack of room to pass by and to celebrate, visible sharp objects, screws lying on the floor and poor views. Many thought the safe standing area was actually unsafe with children standing on seats to try and get a glimpse of the action.

There were also concerns about the process should the area need to be evacuated quickly, although one fan said exiting the ground was easier than before the change.

Posh have responded to a PT request for comment with co-owner Stewart Thompson saying: “I'd love to wait and comment after talking with staff, but overall we're pleased we got it in on time, as Leighton (acting CEO Mitchell) and the team pulled a miracle to get it in. We will be continuously look for ways to improve the experience. It was our first time too. Other clubs will be watching us as we're the first club to try this on a terrace. We look forward to any feedback on how we can improve the experience.”

One Posh fan's view of the game from the safe standing area taken from social media.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony on instagram said: “We are aware there were teething problems and they will be ironed out.”

The popular London Road End terrace has become a safe standing area from this season and was in use for the first time yesterday. It had been a rush to complete the area in time for the opening home fixture.

Posh could have retained the terrace following relegation, but would have had to remove it following a return to the Championship.

The PT asked how fans found the experience and, apart from a handful of positive comments, most were negative.All replies to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter.

An image taken from Twitter of the safe standing area at London Road.

Everyone checked on entry, rather than 1 in 4. Could have been announced so that people turned up earlier.

I use first gangway after turnstiles. Three stewards at bottom, making sure I was in the right block. One at top making sure I went the right way. Overkill.

To their credit though. Stewards did stop a few near me from persistently standing in the gangways. When ignored, they called in higher-ups to give a further warning.

@Smith19889Adam

Awful job for cost that has been banded about. Can't believe they placed it on the original steps. Thought it had been redone to fit the seats accordingly. How did it receive a safety certificate? It's ridiculous.

@14obrien141

Idea great, execution awful! The widths of the rows vary so much. Some you can’t physically sit down and are terrible to try and get past and others are okay. Long bolts sticking up is a health and safety nightmare. Has got to be unreserved as soon as possible. Kids/shorter people can’t see.

@TommyjRoberts

Lucky to have to have a personal close up look at midday coutesey of Phil Adlam and have to say very impressed, well thought out, smart looking safe standing or sitting if you need a rest! And gives the whole stadium a finished, uniform up-to-date look.

@eddiedixon461

Shambles

@pufcjack1

Very good.

@Tomo40posh

Stewarding was very much OTT, checking tickets to get into the stand. Going to football for so long I know where I stand by now.

@juppy95

Must say the terrace sounds louder more spaced out.

@DazMoody

I felt a lot less safe than in the old terrace. There is literally no room to move and god forbid if there is an emergency and we all need to get out quickly.

It seems very rushed and just unfinished to be completely honest.

@markito_1989

People don’t like change. Around me all could see, my 11 year old was fine. It’s tight when people try to get out of the row and narrow - but no worse than the Family Stand etc.

@RealJohnEvo

I asked the fans in front to sit down and they didn’t, missed the whole game, fuming.

@PeterScholes55

Designated standing spot, absolutely awful. Needs to be changed to unreserved standing.

@forzapufc

It’s bearable, but if the end is ever used for seating you’d have to be a kid to sit comfortably.

@poshpig3008

Safe standing, unsafe seating by the gist of it.

@PUFCChris

Railing/safe standing seats probably needed to be every 3rd row rather than every other row as there wasn’t much room at all for people to get past. However, it did the job. I might have had a different view if I had someone 6ft tall in front of me but I was lucky!

@Posh_Gem

Okay, can't celebrate with friends, not safe getting out if there was a fire.

@GlennHackney11

Awkward as hell, can’t get used to it.

@MichaelRealReed

Screws lying on the floor that hadn’t been put in properly so very safe.

@CrispLevl

Just like before, but with an option to sit at half time! Exiting was better as it was not the usual funnel towards the exit points.

@nickat

Hardly safe. Kids standing on their seats to try to watch the game as they had 6 foot plus adults in front of them & unable to see otherwise. Kind of defeats the whole object. It needs to be made unreserved seating & quickly.

@PaulGC84

Nothing on the terrace. Reduced limbs = reduced fun when celebrating.

@GDangerfield7

The old terrace was more safe!

@Callum_PUFC

My view from my seat was good.

@DanMiller95

Other than people not going to the right seats/standing area and lots of sharp metal not filed down, lovely.

@philip121

Very good! Much better than I expected.

@capper_mike

It just sounded a lot quieter than normal in the LRE. I get why it’s been done. I’m just not a fan of it that’s all.

@scottgardner77

Safe standing was ok. Safe seating wasn’t even a go ahead unless I shrink my legs!

@GazC500

Less safe than before, no room for the taller people to even sit down. Over-zealous stewarding contributed to the negative experience. I also felt a little sorry for the fella behind me who couldn’t see. Needs making into unreserved asap.

@Holmes_Riggs

It was okay, but queues broke out everywhere. Seats are somewhat pointless unless we all sit down. Feel sorry if you get a tall person in front of you. It will take a while get used to.