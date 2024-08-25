Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There’s a new centre-back on the way for Peterborough United, but Emmanuel Fernandez ensured he would be the most-talked about player of this weekend.

It could be the 22 year-old will be the current first-team player most at risk from a transfer deadline week new recruit and spectacular 30-yard strikes after carrying the ball forward for a similar distance probably won’t alter that assumption. It’s expected the prospective new player will be a left-sided defender, but Posh would presumably like to move Oscar Wallin to the right centre-back role currently occupied by Fernandez. Natural left footer George Nevett is also now fit and available after recovering from injury, but he will probably have to wait for the EFL Trophy game at Gillingham on September 1 for his competitive Posh debut.

For now Fernandez should enjoy the moment. The first Football League goal of his career came at the end of a rather shaky opening 45 minutes – he was far from alone there – and it inspired a dramatic improvement in his personal form as he became the dominant central defender Posh believe he will turn into in time. He certainly created a magical memory in Exeter as Posh came from behind for the second Saturday in a row to win an away game.

MORE POSH MATCHDAY TALKING POINTS…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh pair Sam Curtis and Emmanuel Fernandez stop an Exeter City attack. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

1) Darren Ferguson spoke publicly beforehand about Exeter’s unique style of play and it certainly caused Posh plenty of problems, particularly in the first half when the visitors to St James’ Park appeared confused, and far too passive as a result. Thanks to Fernandez and a clinical finish from Malik Mothersille Posh were fortunate to be in front at the break. Posh were much better in the second-half and restricted Exeter to just one, admittedly glorious, scoring opportunity before completing their 2-1 win, but the match stats made for interesting reading. Posh were in possession for under 40% of the match which can’t have happened too many times in the last 12 months and Exeter enjoyed more touches in the opposition penalty area. Posh did more with less though and finished with a far superior expected goals return to emphasise how many better scoring chances they created.

2) A penalty kick boosts the expected goals return and Posh midfielder Archie Collins failed to convert one here. Ferguson has been blessed with fantastic penalty takers in Jonson Clarke-Harris and Harrison Burrows in recent seasons and neither is at the club any more. Apparently Mothersille is the designated penalty man and he’d left the field before the spot kick arrived. If Mothersille had still been on the pitch Posh probably wouldn’t have even won the penalty though as only a player with the express speed of Ricky-Jade Jones would have beaten the Exeter goalkeeper to a slightly overhit through ball.

3) Jones was mesmerising in his 25 minutes on the pitch and we were denied one of the great all-time assists after he picked the ball up on the edge of his own area, launched his afterburners and scorched down the left-wing leaving opponents toiling in his wake. He reached the penalty area and dropped the ball onto Kwame Poku’s left-foot 10 yards from goal, but the shot, sadly, was saved. Mothersille had also been excellent before making way for Jones, boosted no doubt by his first goal of the season. His ability to accept the ball under pressure and lay-off perfect first-time passes was a feature of an impressive display.

4) Right-back Sam Curtis was the PT choice for man of the match. For an 18 year-old he’s remarkably strong. He didn’t leave many challenges without the ball – Posh actually won more duels than any other League One team yesterday according to one of many statistical tables that appear on social media after games these days – and he played a big part in getting Posh up the field. There is a strong chance he could turn out to be better than the loan signings Posh used at right-back last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archie Collins on the ball for Posh at Exeter. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

5) There is already confidence Curtis, Abraham Odoh and Wallin will turn out to excellent summer signings and I reckon Cian Hayes looks the part as well. He played the final 15 minutes yesterday and his composure, even under pressure in his own half, plus his ability to glide past opponents and start counter attacks with good use of the ball helped make the last knockings of a competitive game pretty comfortable for his team.