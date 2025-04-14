Manny the leader guided Peterborough United to a brilliant clean sheet against mighty Birmingham City
Posh fielded a back four of two 23 year-old centre-backs – Fernandez and Oscar Wallin – and two 19 year-old full-backs – Harley Mills and James Dornelly – against League One champions Birmingham City in the Vertu Trophy Final at Wembley.
Fernandez has been in and out of the Posh side all season, but he proved himself a player for the big game and the big stage before a colossal performance was halted by a cut head just before the start of 11 added minutes at the end of a 2-0 Posh win. Harley Mills, direct from a free kick, and Hector Kyprianou, from the edge of the penalty area, scored the goals.
Birmingham had only failed to score in three of their 40 League One games leading up to the final.
Fernandez told the Posh Plus service: “I was so proud of the team. We really stuck together and hardly gave them any chances while we took ours. We really limited them. They played through us in midfield occasionally, but there was no way through the defence. They built okay, but they had nothing near our goal. We were so solid and the clean sheet was deserved.
"I haven’t been playing as much as I have wanted, but I had young people around me and I was determined to lead them. I knew if we kept things tight at the back we would have opportunities to score. We always create chances.
"It was just a great day. I saw Kwame and Harley arguing over who should take a free kick which surprised me as I’d never seen Kwame take one in training whereas Harley takes them all the time! Hector has that sort of finish in him so I wasn’t surprised to see him score.
"At half-time we wanted to push for a third goal. We knew if they got one early it could become difficult. I saw Ricky-Jade Jones bearing down on goal at one point and I started running to the corner flag as I thought he had scored!
“It was disappointing not to finish the game. When the physio told me I had to come off I had to hold back the tears, but the boys got through it and that’s back-to-back trophies now.
"My mum, who doesn’t watch me play football much, was here as well so I’m grateful for that. I couldn’t be any more grateful for the whole day.”
