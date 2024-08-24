Emmanuel Fernandez celebrates his match-winning goal at Exeter City. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

There was a most surprising match-winner for Peterborough United as they gained a first Football League success at Exeter for 36 years.

Centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez, who had suffered something of a torrid first-half, picked the ball up in his own half, sauntered forward and slammed a swerving 25 yarder past Joe Whitworth in the Grecians’ goal.

It was a magical moment for Posh, and a first Football League goal for Fernandez, who had been outplayed for most of the first-half and yet somehow ended it 2-1 in front. Exeter had scored in four minutes through Reece Cole with Malik Mothersille equalising three minutes later. Posh spent much of the first period chasing shadows, but were much better after the break when the hosts were restricted to one scoring opportunity, a good one, but not as good as the penalty which Archie Collins failed to convert on his old stomping ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thankfully for the tireless midfielder it didn’t matter as Posh secured a second win in three League One outings. This one, against a talented, attractive side, was much more rewarding than the big win at Shrewsbury a week earlier.

Malik Mothersille scores for Posh at Exeter. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

As expected captain Hector Kyprianou replaced Donay O’Brien-Brady in the centre of midfield in the only charge to the team that started the 4-1 thumping of Shrewsbury. Former Exeter player Jack Sparkes – one of three ex-Grecians in the Posh XI – started at left-back despite Posh scoring three unanswered goals after he departed with illness against the Shrews.

Summer signing George Nevett was on the substitutes’ bench after recovering from an arm injury. Transfer-listed players David Ajiboye and Romoney Crichlow dropped out of the squad.

It looked like a first choice Posh side, until they started playing. Exeter, with a strong wind at their backs, bossed the ball for most of the first-half with Posh restricted to breakways, although Darren Ferguson’s men looked dangerous when they did come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millenic Ali escaped beyond Fernandez in the first minute, but Posh somehow scrambled the ball behind for a corner. Exeter were not to be denied for too long though as a cross from the left was half cleared by Fernandez to the edge of the area where Reece Cole was waiting to sweep into the roof of the net. There was very little pressure on a very gifted midfielder which was a disappointment.

Posh were rocked, but to their credit they responded within three minutes. Abraham Odoh’s composure as he collected a loose ball 25 yards from goal was impressive as his was his neat pass to Mothersille. The centre forward’s left foot shot wasn’t the cleanest he’ll ever hit but it found the corner.

Joel Randall should have put Posh ahead on 16 minutes from a fine Kwame Poku cross, but Exeter were soon back in control with Cole’s set pieces causing many issues. Johnly Yfeko saw a close range header from a corner blocked, Posh ‘keeper Jed Steer made a couple of brave punches and Alli shot wide after racing behind Fernandez again.

But Posh survived and managed to break out in the latter stages of the half. Sam Curtis hit a corner on the turn well, but the ricochet favoured the home side and then Fernandez picked up the ball in his own half surged forward and somewhat surprisingly decided to shoot from long range. It certainly shocked Whitworth who took a step in one direction as the ball swerved the other way and into the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was still time to Posh to make a defensive hash of another long ball, but a couple of swipes and blocks led to nothing more than a corner.

Posh should have extended their advantage two minutes into the second-half when a precise Sparkes pass found Randall free in the area, but Whitworth was out quickly to save. Poku and Mothersille then combined superbly on the breakaway, but the latter shot straight at Whitworth.

Exeter were still seeing plenty of the ball, but Posh were now defending better and the visitors were next to threaten when Kyprianou’s superb raking pass from a quickly taken free-kick found Odoh who wasted the opportunity with a poor cross. Exeter missed a great chance to equalise when Jack McMillan scuffed a shot wide just before the hour mark .

Fernandez headed a lot of balls out his area in a much-improved personal second period and Posh always looked the likeliest to score next with Poku and substitutes Ricky-Jones and Cian Hayes, particularly effective. Jones won a penalty only a man with his speed could have won as he beat Whitworth to the ball and was failed. The goalkeeper redeemed himself to thwart Collins 12 minutes from time, but it didn’t lead to a comeback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed a staggeringly good run from Jones from just outside his own penalty area all the way into the opposition box ended with the striker teeing up Poku who shot straight at Whitworth on 87 minutes.

That also didn’t matter as Posh showed that, as well blowing teams away with their quality, they can also tough it out to collect important wins.

Posh: Jed Steer, Jack Sparkes, Emmanuel Fernandez, Oscar Wallin, Sam Curtis, Hector Kyprianou, Archie Collins, Abraham Odoh, Joel Randall (sub Cian Hayes, 79 mins), Kwame Poku, Malik Mothersille (sub Ricky-Jade Jones, 68 mins).

Unused subs: Nicholas Bilokapic, George Nevett, James Dornelly, Donay O’Brien-Brady, Chris Conn-Clarke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exeter: Joe Whitworth, Johnly Yfeko, Tristan Crama, Pierce Sweeney, Ilmari Niskanen, Jack McMillan, Ryan Woods (sub Ed Francis, 78 mins), Milinic Ali, Jack Aitchison (sub Kamari Doyle, 63 mins), Reece Cole, Josh Magennis (sub Ben Purrington, 78 mins).

Unused subs: Shaun MacDonald, Jack Fitzwater, Chieck Diabate, Pedro Borges.

GOALS: Posh – Mothersille (7 mins), Fernandez (45 mins).

Exeter – Cole (4 mins).

CAUTIONS: Posh – Wallin (foul), Curtis (leaving the field without permission), Collins (time-wasting)

Exeter – Yfeko (foul), Caldwell (manager, dissent).

REFEREE: Will Finnie 5.

ATTENDANCE: 6,343 (506 Posh).