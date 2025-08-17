Manny makes his mark at Rangers, while former Peterborough United stars shine at Championship level

Manny Fernandez in Rangers colours. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images).

As his old Peterborough United teammates struggled once more at both ends of the pitch, central defender Emmanuel Fernandez scored his debut for Scottish giants Rangers on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fernandez powered in a header from a free-kick as Rangers beat League One side Alloa Athletic 4-2 at Ibrox Stadium to advance to the quarter-finals of the Premier Sports Cup.

In England, former Posh winger Ephron Mason-Clark was on fire as Coventry City won a brilliant game 5-3 at Derby County. Mason-Clark won a penalty and then scored with a far post header after ex-Posh full-back Callum Elder had netted with a superb free kick strike for the home side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The re-union between two Posh players from last season didn’t take place, at least not on the field. Kwame Poku was ruled out of the QPR side who travelled to face Hector Kyprianou’s Watford because of a hamstring injury. Poku missed a large chunk of last season with a similar problem.

Kyprianou played as one of three centre-backs as Watford won 2-1.

There could be another Posh reunion on Sunday as Ipswich Town host Southampton in the Championship on Sunday (noon kick off). Jack Taylor and Sammie Szmodics are in the Ipswich squad with Ronnie Edwards expected to feature for ‘The Saints.’

in League One former Posh defender Frazer-Blake Tracy scored as Mansfield Town picked up their first points of the season with a 2-1 win at Exeter City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In League Two ex-Posh striker Tom Nichols was on target in Swindon Town’s 2-1 win at Oldham Athletic.

Former Posh youth team skipper Charlie O’Connell grabbed a late equaliser for Boreham Wood in a 3-3 National League draw at Carlisle United. David Ajiboye started for Carlisle. David Kawa scored for Halifax Town in a 2-1 defeat at Wealdstone.