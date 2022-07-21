Ronnie Edwards on the ball for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh director of football Barry Fry insists it was a brief telephone call with a member of City’s staff which hasn’t lead anywhere just yet, but it’s further proof of Edwards’ reputation in the highest echelons of English football.

Spurs, Southampton, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are Premier League clubs to have shown firmer interest in the 19 year-old central defender, but Edwards appears to be in no rush to make the next step up in his professional career.

Fry believes a big money move to a top club who then loan Edwards back to Posh for a season would be an ideal scenario.

Ronnie Edwards (left) with Andy Edwards.

"Ronnie has three years left on his contract with us,” Fry said. “He’s happy here and he’s looking forward to playing regular first-team football for us next season. There has been no attempt by Ronnie or his representatives to get a move.

"City did make a phone call about him, but it was just a conversation. There has been interest all summer long in Ronnie, but he would rather play in League One than in City’s, or any other club’s, under 21 side.

"There is no doubt he will get to the Premier League one day and earn life-changing money, but he’s a very sensible young man and knows time is on his side.

"I suppose an ideal scenario would be a club paying proper money for him and then loaning him back to us for a season.”

Such was the interest in Edwards, a multiple player-of-the year winner at Posh last season, throughout last season and during this summer it was widely expected the teenager would leave for big money. Posh even hinted at transfer packages worth £15 million, more than the club record £10 million deal that took striker Ivan Toney to Brentford in August 2020.

It even emerged that Manchester United’s legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson had suggested to his old club they should try and sign Edwards. Former Posh boss Darren Ferguson, son of Sir Alex, described Edwards as ‘the best young talent he’d seen.’

Fry also believes Edwards’ chances of appearing in the Under 20 World Cup with England won’t be diminished if he’s playing in League One.

Edwards was a star performer in England’s success at the European Under 19 Championships in Slovenia this summer.

He will now expect to step up an age group and play for a team due to compete in a World Cup in Indonesia next year. England Under 20s are coached by former Posh skipper Andy Edwards (no relation), who captained Posh to promotion from the old Division Three in the 1999-2000 season under the management of Fry.

"Andy Edwards is a big fan of Ronnie,” Fry enthused. “And I’m sure playing in League One will not hinder Ronnie’s chances of playing at the World Cup.”