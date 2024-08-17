Mahamadou Susoho in action against Huddersfield Town. Photo: Joe Dent.

Peterborough United have sent loanee Mahamadou Susoho back to Manchester City.

The ending of the loan move comes after the midfielder was ruled out for four months with a serious thigh injury.

The 19-year-old pulled out of Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat at Oxford after taking a shot in the warm-up and Ferguson said he feared the worst for the youngster’s injury.

Following scans, that worst has been confirmed and Posh have reached an agreement with City to bring the loan to a premature end after just one match.

The club will, however, look to re-sign the midfielder in January, depending on how his recovery goes.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson has suggested that the club will not immediately rush to bring in a replacement.

He said: “He’ll be out for at least four months as we feared; it’s probably about as bad an injury as you can get to that area.

“We’ve sent him back to Man City and we will keep in touch with him and the aim will be to get him back in January on loan for the rest of the season. I felt for him, it’s his first loan and he’s a young kid. It’s a real blow to us.

“We will have a recruitment meeting on Monday. We still want to get another centre-half, if we can but we’ve got Hector back, which is good.

“We’ve got him Archie, a right player in Donay- he was very good today- and Ryan will be back at the end of September. We’ll discuss what we need but I think we’ll stick to the plan and there won’t be many coming in.

“The important thing is for one to two to get out, we need to free up a bit of money. It can’t just all be people coming in. We thought one or two might have gone by now but that could still happen at the end of the window.”

There was better news on Jack Sparkes who left the field with an injury after 35 minutes.

He was the victim of a heavy challenge early in the game but was eventually forced off through illness, which looked as if it would rule him out of the game entirely. He only met up with the squad on the morning of Saturday’s 4-1 win.

Ferguson added: “He wasn’t injured. He was ill yesterday morning. He contacted the physio at 7 in the morning to say that he had bad sickness and diarrhea.

“He didn’t travel with the group, yesterday afternoon was a bit better than last night not so good. This morning at about 8 he said he felt good so his dad brought him straight to the stadium.

“He said he wanted to give it a go but quite clearly, you could see he had no energy in him. Fair play to Jack for giving it a go.

"We had worked on Sam at left back and JD at right back yesterday though and both were really, really good. I was chuffed with Dornelly for his first performance of the season and that was Sam’s best performance.”