Managerial confusion reigns at the Royals ahead of the big Championship relegation battle at Peterborough United

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

It was widely reported yesterday that Royals manager Veljko Paunovic would be fired ahead of the trip to the Weston Homes Stadium after overseeing a run of eight straight defeats, seven of them in the Championship.

But he remained in post his morning with club officials remaining tight-lipped about the situation. There were fans’ protests inside and outside the Select Car Leasing Stadium as Reading slipped to an unfortunate 3-2 defeat at the hands of Coventry City on Saturday.

It’s a battle of two under fire bosses tomorrow, although the Posh ownership has repeatedly backed their manager Darren Ferguson throughout a troubled season which has yielded just 20 points from 29 matches and just one win in the last 15 league games.

A win for Posh tomorrow though would get Ferguson’s team out of the relegation zone for the first time since November 19 and they would still have a game in hand on Reading. Posh would also move five points clear of Derby and also have a game in hand ahead of another crunch trip to Pride Park on Saturday (February 19).