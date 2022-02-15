Managerial confusion reigns at the Royals ahead of the big Championship relegation battle at Peterborough United
Reading appear to be approaching the big Championship relegation six-pointer at Peterborough United tomorrow (February 16, 7.45pm) in a state of managerial confusion.
It was widely reported yesterday that Royals manager Veljko Paunovic would be fired ahead of the trip to the Weston Homes Stadium after overseeing a run of eight straight defeats, seven of them in the Championship.
But he remained in post his morning with club officials remaining tight-lipped about the situation. There were fans’ protests inside and outside the Select Car Leasing Stadium as Reading slipped to an unfortunate 3-2 defeat at the hands of Coventry City on Saturday.
It’s a battle of two under fire bosses tomorrow, although the Posh ownership has repeatedly backed their manager Darren Ferguson throughout a troubled season which has yielded just 20 points from 29 matches and just one win in the last 15 league games.
A win for Posh tomorrow though would get Ferguson’s team out of the relegation zone for the first time since November 19 and they would still have a game in hand on Reading. Posh would also move five points clear of Derby and also have a game in hand ahead of another crunch trip to Pride Park on Saturday (February 19).
Reading, who have been boosted by the return from injury of powerful forward Yakou Meite, would move five point clear of Posh if they secure their first Championship win since a 3-2 success at Swansea on November 27.