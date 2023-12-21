Ian Holloway. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

But he thinks current leaders Portsmouth will win League One.

Pompey, host struggling Fleetwood on Saturday when Posh are facing a tricky trip to mid-table Shrewsbury. are seven points clear of Darren Ferguson’s second-placed side.

Holloway, speaking to Genting Casino for their weekly football round-up, said: “I'd love to see Darren Ferguson in the higher divisions with an increased budget, where they are able to keep their best players. They've done well by selling, but look at how many goals they've sold over the years. It's absolutely incredible.

Posh manager Darren Ferguson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“If you look at what Darren has done, it's all about the relationship he has with Darragh MacAnthony. They keep breaking up and getting back together but I'd love to see them stay together and have a good go at the Championship.

“That's where they will be next year. I'm very confident in that. They're so consistent and play a great attacking game. Darren deserves all sorts of credit. How tough must it be for him to try to follow in his dad's footsteps? His dad was the best. I don't think Darren gets anywhere near the credit he deserves, for how good a manager he is. Hopefully, he'll get them up and they will stay in the Championship.

“I can see them beating Shrewsbury by the odd goal. I fell out with the Shrewsbury chairman when I was at Bristol Rovers, so I'm always going to be cheering on Peterborough!

“Pompey being where they are now, seven points clear at the top, is one hell of an achievement. It raised my eyebrows when John Mousinho got the manager’s job at a club as big as Portsmouth. I did have a scratch on my head, to be honest. It's a club I would like to manage because you never lose the crowd, they are always there.

“To be that consistent in a league which is so competitive is fantastic. It's the Christmas period that could be a struggle. You're worried about suspensions, bookings and injuries. Can they get through this huge period of real close-fought fixtures? I don't see any reason why they can't unless they get suspensions or injuries. But their discipline record is very impressive. They have everything going for them at the minute.