Kai Corbett came close to scoring for Posh from a free kick at Scunthorpe. Photo: Joe Dent/the posh.com,

With most of the senior players on duty in the fine 3-0 home win over Championship side Hull City, Under 21 manager Matthew Etherington was delighted with his side’s performance.

Posh took the lead on 57 minutes through an Alfie Beestin own goal with Scunthorpe equalising through George Taft following a short corner 20 minutes from time.

Etherington said: “There were plenty of positives from the game. It was solely a U21 group as Grant wanted to keep the first team players together, but it was a really good test against a team in League Two last season and with plenty of senior experience. There was some really good play from us, but they also tested us at the back. For the first 20 minutes of the second half, I thought we played some excellent football, Joe [Taylor] was dropping deep and trying to make stuff happen.

“We created a lot of chances, so one thing I said to the boys after the game was about our decision-making which we over-complicated at times. I thought we tired for the last 20 minutes, which is understandable given the lack of minutes so far, but overall it was a good afternoon with plenty of positives.”

Transfer-listed Idria Kanu and strikers Kai Corbett and Joe Taylor provided the (limited) first-team experience and the former curled an early free kick over the bar. Corbett then forced a point-blank save from home ‘keeper Marcus Dewhurst after Janos Bodnar had picked him out.

Corbett found only the sidenetting from a late chance as both sides pushed for a winner.