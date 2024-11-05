Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson is happy to have some tough decisions to make ahead of Saturday’s Cambridgeshire Derby at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Some of the Posh fringe players put on a show as Crystal Palace Under 21s were brushed aside 4-1, a result which sealed a place in the knockout stages of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

Abraham Odoh starred with two goals, while Cian Hayes provided a goal and two assists. Harley Mills was the other Posh scorer as they made it three wins from three in the competition.

Sealing top spot in the group has ensured Posh will play their first knockout round match at home against a group runner-up in the southern section.

Abraham Odoh in action against Crystal Palace Under 21s. Photo: Joe Dent.

Ferguson praised his Posh side for making progress in two cup competitions in a handful of days after Saturday’s 4-2 win over Newport in the FA Cup.

Ferguson said: “We’ve dealt with the tournament very well so far. The week has been good with two cups taken care of with eight goals so it’s pleasing.

“In the first half, we controlled the game, but it was just the final bit in the last third - the decision making, the quality - that we were missing. We spoke about it at half time. They only had one counter attack, which Nick saved, but apart from that we controlled the game.

“We just had to make better decisions and we started the second half great. It was really good play between Malik Mothersille and Cian, really good quality and Abraham was in the perfect position again. I was pleased with the wide players because Abraham has got two more goals to add to one on Saturday and you can see his confidence is up. Cian has got a goal and two assists so I was pleased with them both. We know what we have got with Abraham, but it’s just Malik has come in and really started looking good in his position. I’ve got a real tough decision to make on Saturday.

“It was a poor goal we lost though and we have got to give our goalkeepers a bit of a break and help them out more. They pride themselves on clean sheets and we’ve let in another poor one tonight after Nick has made three of four saves before that.

“Getting the win and getting a home tie in the next round was important. We’ve got a home FA Cup tie too so that’s all favourable. I didn’t treat tonight lightly. it was just the next game and we had to try and win it, and we have done so now we move onto Saturday.”

Posh’s squad depth is starting to improve as Chris Conn-Clarke made his return from injury on Tuesday night and managed 60 minutes.

Young left back Harley Mills also starred in a 30-minute substitute appearance and capped off an impressive performance with a stunning goal curled right into the top corner on his weak right foot.

Ferguson added: “We’ve seen it from Harley’s left foot before, not so much from his right, but he scored a fantastic goal. He’s gone away for his development and he’s had to do a lot of defending - which he needs to improve on - but he’s come back and looks more mature. It has really helped him.

“Chris did fine. He showed moments of real quality and moments of frustration, but his fitness looked good and he lasted the hour fine. He’ll come on for that.

All focus now turns to the Cambridgeshire Derby on Saturday. Cambridge United have now won five games in a row in all competitions after they beat Chelsea Under 21s on Tuesday night 1-0. They could still progress and become potential opponents for Posh in the next round if Bromley fail to beat Charlton in the final group game.