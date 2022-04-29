Here are all of the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Peterborough United travel south this weekend as they face Millwall in the penultimate match of the Championship season.

Posh have already been relegated to League One after their first season back in the second tier since the 2012/13 campaign.

However, they will be hoping to end on a high tomorrow, before they host Blackpool on the final day.

Grant McCann’s side came out victorious in the reverse fixture, with an own goal and a winner from Jonson Clarke-Harris handing them the three points back in December.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. West Brom eye swoop for Millwall ace West Brom are reportedly targeting Millwall forward Jed Wallace, with his contract expiring at the end of the season. Nottingham Forest have previously expressed interest in the 28-year-old. (Express & Star)

2. Cardiff set sights on West Ham youngster Cardiff City are thought to be considering a move for West Ham's U23 star Aji Alese. The defender has been outstanding for the youth squad and has also made two senior appearances. (Wales Online)

3. QPR ace attracting Championship interest QPR's Yoann Barbet is reportedly a target for a number of Championship clubs, with his contract set to expire this summer. The French defender has made 40 league appearances this season. (The 72)

4. Blades in five-way scramble for ex-Liverpool midfielder Sheffield United, QPR, Stoke, Preston and Blackpool are all considering a summer move for Oxford United's Cameron Brannagan. The former Liverpool youngster has a year remaining on his contract. (The Sun)