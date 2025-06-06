Malik Mothersille has joined an elite list of players to have won international caps while at Peterborough United

Mothersille made his debut for Jamaica in the Unity Cup Final against Nigeria at Brentford FC last weekend. The Posh star was a 60th minute substitute in a game Nigeria won 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw. Mothersille did not take a spot-kick despite plenty of penalty success for Posh last season.

Six Posh players have represented Caribbean countries, but Mothersille is the first to play a competitive international for Jamaica. Jonson Clarke-Harris played for Jamaica in a friendly against Catalonia when at Posh, but caps were not awarded for this game.

Five Posh players have represented Northern Ireland. Other countries to award senior caps to Posh players are Wales (3), St Kitts & Nevis (3), Scotland (2), South Africa (1), Sierra Leone (1), Grenada (1), Cyprus (1), DR Congo (1), Trinidad & Tobago (1), Ireland (1) and Iceland (1).

The others to have won international caps while playing for Posh are...