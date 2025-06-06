Malik Mothersille (right) on his debut for Jamaica. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images).Malik Mothersille (right) on his debut for Jamaica. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images).
Malik Mothersille (right) on his debut for Jamaica. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images).

Malik Mothersille has joined an elite list of players to have won international caps while at Peterborough United

By Alan Swann
Published 6th Jun 2025, 07:00 BST
Malik Mothersille has become the 22nd Peterborough United player to win an international cap while under contract at London Road.

Mothersille made his debut for Jamaica in the Unity Cup Final against Nigeria at Brentford FC last weekend. The Posh star was a 60th minute substitute in a game Nigeria won 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw. Mothersille did not take a spot-kick despite plenty of penalty success for Posh last season.

Six Posh players have represented Caribbean countries, but Mothersille is the first to play a competitive international for Jamaica. Jonson Clarke-Harris played for Jamaica in a friendly against Catalonia when at Posh, but caps were not awarded for this game.

Five Posh players have represented Northern Ireland. Other countries to award senior caps to Posh players are Wales (3), St Kitts & Nevis (3), Scotland (2), South Africa (1), Sierra Leone (1), Grenada (1), Cyprus (1), DR Congo (1), Trinidad & Tobago (1), Ireland (1) and Iceland (1).

The others to have won international caps while playing for Posh are...

20 caps for DR Congo.

1. GABY ZAKUANI

20 caps for DR Congo. Photo: JUNIOR KANNAH

Photo Sales
19 caps for Wales.

2. CRAIG MORGAN

19 caps for Wales. Photo: Richard Heathcote

Photo Sales
10 caps for Cyprus.

3. HECTOR KYPRIANOU (right)

10 caps for Cyprus. Photo: JEWEL SAMAD

Photo Sales
9 caps for Northern Ireland.

4. JAMES QUINN (right).

9 caps for Northern Ireland. Photo: AFP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:London RoadNorthern IrelandCaribbeanJonson Clarke-Harris
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice