Malik Mothersille of Peterborough United in action against AFC Wimbledon. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Mothersille scored his second Posh goal in the second minute of the 3-1 Bristol Street Motors quarter-final win over AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night with a crisp first-time finish from Ephron Mason-Clark’s precise pass. He also assisted on Mason-Clark’s goal just a couple of minutes later.

But his fifth first-team starting appearance ended in disappointment as he cramped up early in the second-half and was eventually substituted 25 minutes from time.

"I gave 100 per cent, but if my body gives up on me there’s not a lot I can do,” Mothersille said. “It’s annoying though. I played 80 minutes the previous week so I wasn’t expecting to cramp up so early, but it’s all part of getting used to regular men’s football. My body just decided to give way.

"I’m going through a learning process, but I’m enjoying every minute of it. Everyone has been so good to me since I arrived here and I love the way we play. It’s got us close to a final now and we’re pushing hard for promotion.

"I scored with my first touch last night which was good. I saw the ball get to Ephron and I knew he would find me so I just sure I got into position and then got a clean connection which I did. I’ve been missing those in training a lot so it was good to see it fly in.

"For the second goal I picked up a pass from Archie Collins and thought about going myself, but I saw Ephron had made a run so I trusted him to score.

"We didn’t play our best in the second-half, but great teams still get the job done when not performing well. We can play better, but we were just happy to make the next round.”