A sedate afternoon at the Weston Homes Stadium burst into life when the second Peterborough United v Notts County game got going.

In the first match Posh won a tepid encounter courtesy of a second-half own goal, but the second game was a ding-dong affair which the home side eventually won 4-3 thanks to two goals from Malik Mothersille and strikes from Ollie Rose and David Ajiboye with the latter sealing victory in the final moments.

Both clubs fielded completely different starting line-ups for the second match with Posh giving further outings to midfield tralists Tyler Young and Ma'Kel Bogle-Campbell who have impressed in their time at the club.

But it was County who opened the scoring in the 19th minute when veteran David McGoldrick accepted a long forward pass and got the better of Posh centre-backs Rose and Romoney Crichlow to slot home.

Malik Mothersille scores from the penalty spot for Posh against Notts County. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

McGoldrick had earlier missed a great headed chance, but his goal woke Posh up and, after Cian Hayes had fired over following good work from Ajiboye, Rose squeezed a header from a Harley Mills corner over the line on 21 minutes.

Abraham Odoh saw a decent strike at goal saved after a terrific burst forward from Mothersille, but they nipped in front 10 minutes before the break when Hayes was tripped inside the box leaving Mothersille to score from the spot. Mothersille should have netted again two minutes later after he was picked out by Hayes, but he dragged his shot wide.

Mothersille hit the post in the early stages with a sliding effort following good passes from Crichlow and Ajiboye, but the former Chelsea forward struck his second goal on 53 minutes after accepting a pass from Young and finishing expertly.

That should have been that, but Rose conceded a spot-kick on 63 minutes which McGoldrick converted and more sloppy defence enabled Carlos Edwards to claim an equaliser 12 minutes from time.

Ollie Rose celebrates his goal for Posh v Notts County. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Both sides pushed hard for a winner and it was Posh who found it when Ajiboye rushed in to score from close range after Mothersille and Hayes had opened up the visiting defence.

Posh: Bilokapic, Dornelly, Crichlow, Rose, Mills, Bogle-Campbell, Young, Odoh, Hayes, Ajiboye, Mothersille.