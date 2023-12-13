Happy Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​The club chairman and co-owner has loved watching his team’s exciting brand of football this season.

Posh are fourth in League One, one point behind second placed Bolton Wanderers, and Darren Ferguson's team are the leading scorers in the division with 40 goals in 20 matches.

“We have been a pleasure to watch,” MacAnthony said on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast.

“And something tells me we are going to keep improving in 2024. There is much more pace to come.

"We have the chance to create something special. We will try, but if we fail we will have given it our best shot.

"The squad has handled everything so well. We have very selfless players.

"No-one is demanding they should be playing, but when they are picked they have proved they are ready.

"There is no jealousy and we really are in it together, and if the fans stick with us we will be fine.

“There can always be little improvements like scoring from more ‘one on ones’ and being better defensively away from home, but a lot has been getting better.”

Posh will receive £30k as their FA Cup third round tie at home to Leeds United has been selected to lead a BBC highlights package on Sunday, January 7.

Posh have already sold out of corporate hospitality for the big game.