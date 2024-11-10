Peterborough United striker Malik Mothersille praised teammates after his own blistering performance against Cambridge United on Saturday.

Mothersille struck from the penalty spot in the 6-1 League One thrashing at the Weston Homes Stadium, but also had a hand in a couple of other goals. He’s now scored six goals in all competitions this season and he’s two from two from the spot. Top scorer Kwame Poku stole another Posh show with a hat-trick with Ricky-Jade Jones and Ryan De Havilland also on target.

Mothersille wasn’t a certain starter on the left side of the Posh attack as positional rival Abraham ‘Ibby’ Odoh had scored three times in the last two matches.

"I thank Ibby as he’s putting the pressure and and making me perform,” Mothersille told the Posh Plus service. “We have a great relationship and we have become very good friends. He’s pushing me hard though which is a good thing as I like to think I play well under pressure. Kwame is just a top player. He’s now playing so well and with so much confidence it’s rubbing off on everyone else.

Malik Mothersille scores from the penalty spot for Posh v Cambridge. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"I was pleased with my own contribution. I’ve built up a good understanding with Jack Sparkes and it’s paying off. It’s the same with Joel Randall. For the second goal I saw Joel running out of the corner of my eye and just played a pass without thinking too much about it. He then set Kwame up for the goal.

"There was no way Kwame was getting the penalty off me even though he’d scored twice! He was good about it to be fair as I hadn’t scored and this was one of those game when everyone wanted to play and everyone wanted to get on the scoresheet. I pride myself on being good at penalties and I practice them a lot in training. I’m 100 per cent so far.

"It was a brilliant performance from the team once we had taken the lead. After we scored the first goal we really opened them up. They were very open on the transition and we exploited that. We kept switching play and scored some great goals.

"It was a bit disappointing to concede a goal, but we scored the last goal which us forget about letting one on. That’s two big home wins a row against these now which is good.”