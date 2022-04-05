Luton Town manager admits his side were second best to Peterborough United

Luton Town open the scoring at Posh.

The Hatters’ promotion prospects were damaged by a 1-1 draw at the Championship’s bottom club, but it could have been even worse as Posh missed glorious chances to score either side of a late equaliser from Jonson Clarke-Harris. Clarke-Harris also struck the post with virtually the last kick of the game.

Luton had taken the lead through a Danny Hylton goal early in the second-half.

Jones told the Luton News: “We haven’t been anywhere near our best tonight, but credit Peterborough. They’re grafting, they needed a win and they went for it. They were really positive, really front-footed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Knight of Peterborough United in action against Luton Town. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“They had a bad result at the weekend, but they’ve come out fighting tonigh, so give them credit. We were way off our levels though.

“We showed one bit of quality. The first time we won a first contact, first time we got it down and first time we showed any kind of quality we scored.

“We should have been able to see the game out when leading 1-0 with five minutes to go, but we didn’t manage it,

“We had a warning just before they scored and to be fair they could have won it. We probably should have lost the game.

“It’s tough coming away so any point away is a good one, especially at this stage of the season.

“But I’m a bit frustrated that, one we didn’t see the game out, and two that they were probably better than us tonight.”