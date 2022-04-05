Luton Town know what it’s like to pull off a great escape from relegation so there will be no complacency at Peterborough United

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones. Photo: Nathan Stirk, Getty Images.

Two seasons ago Luton were at the foot of the Championship table late in the season before mounting a remarkable late surge to safety.

The Hatters have built on that escape and sit fourth in the table tonight, 20 places and 38 points above bottom-placed Posh.

Jones, who has a healthy regard for Posh boss Grant McCann, told the Luton News: “We’ve been in their position and we know how tough it is to get points, but we fought and we got those points and we came up against some sides who were going for promotion in Leeds and Swansea.

Posh manager Grant McCann.

“So we know it’s going to be a tough game, but we know it’s going to be a tough game for Peterborough as well.

“We’ve got to do the basics right and if we don’t do the basics right we’ll get punished. It’s a real tough game for us as they’re fighting for their lives, so we’ve just got to make sure that we’re us and if we’re us, that’s all I can ask.

“It’s a Championship test and that’s all you need to know as a Championship test is tough on every level.

“We know that they’ll maybe want a reaction (to Saturday’s 4-0 defeat at home to Middlesbrough) and we’ll be wary of that, but all I can affect is how we play.

“I can’t affect how they prepare and what they do and what they emotionally are feeling, all I can do is prepare our team and they can’t have any more motivation than us.

“I really like Grant. I’ve known him for a number of years. He’s done some wonderful jobs and was really unfortunate to lose his job at Hull.

“He took over and were in the play-offs, got relegated, bounced back in fantastic style, had a tough start, then had really gathered some momentum and were in good form.

“Surprisingly he lost his job, but that’s what happens. He bounced straight back and went to a place he knows