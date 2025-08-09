Luton Town had to hear a few home truths before taking control of the game at Peterborough United

Luton Town open the scoring against Posh at the Weston Homes Stadium. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Luton Town manager Matt Bloomfield admitted ‘raised voices’ were required in the visiting dressing room before the League One title favourites took control of their League One game at Peterborough United.

‘The Hatters’ laboured throughout a poor quality first-half which finished goalless, but upped their intensity after the break to run out comfortable 2-0 winners to continue their perfect start to the season.

Bloomfield told Luton Today: "The boys spoke really well at half time, before I had a chance to speak. We just didn’t quite get our press right or play with the right intensity. We can’t expect to just win games easily. Darren Ferguson is a fantastic manager and his teams play with a real style and identity. It was never going to be an easy day for us, absolutely not, but we know we want to be the best we can be.

"The boys spoke and then I spoke. We wanted more from ourselves and each other, and we went and did that second half. We’ve got such a good leadership in terms of experience and voices and before I even had the opportunity they were talking to each other about what they wanted to do better.

"There were a couple of raised voices as we know how good we can be and we want to get there as quickly as we can, but it’s not going to look perfect overnight either

"I know that and the boys know that. It’s an ongoing process and that’s why I’m really pleased with their integrity and the way they know themselves that it wasn’t quite right. They absolutely went and implemented everything I asked in the second half. I’m so proud of that performance second half, that’s what we want to be and the boys delivered, so I was really pleased with the group.

“We’re still getting players up to speed with their fitness, we’re still an ongoing process to get to where we want to get to. Away from home you’ve always got to respect that it’s never going to be easy, but once we got that first goal it was going to be crucial.”

Luton are third in the fledgling League One table. They are one of six teams with the maximum six points. The others are leaders Huddersfield Town, Barnsley, Stockport County, Stevenage and Doncaster Rovers.