Love drove Jack back to Peterborough United and nothing was going to stop him once contact was made at the end of last season

Jack Marriott celebrates a goal for Posh against Northampton in 2018.

The 26 year-old has reportedly taken a big cut in wages to return to the Weston Homes Stadium, but the striker insists the move from Derby County was still a ‘no-brainer.’

“I’ve come back to a place I loved and to a place where I know I am loved,” Marriott said. “That means a lot to me. Once I had contact from Barry Fry and Darragh MacAnthony at the end of last season I knew I was coming back and nothing was stopping me.”

A 33-goal Posh season as Marriott managed in 2017-18 will always ensure a place in supporters’ hearts, but Marriott has not come back to coast through a Championship season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Marriott celebrates with the man-of-the-match award after Derby beat Leeds United in a 2019 Championship play-off semi-final at Elland Road. Marriott scored twice.

He wants success for the team, no matter how relative, and he believes he will get it. His three years at Derby County in the second tier after joining the Rams from Posh for £4 million will be vital experience.

“There isn’t a great deal of Championship experience in the squad,” Marriott added. “But there are still a lot of experienced footballers and there is also a lot of quality.

“My own experience of the Championship tells me I’ve joined a side who will thrive. There is a solid crop of players who will easily cope with the step up and there are some excellent youngsters who will learn and grow as the season develops.”

Marriott’s own experiences in the second tier are mixed. He followed that unforgettable campaign for Posh with an outstanding first season at Derby, one which ended in defeat in the Championship play-off final to Aston Villa.

Jack Marriott signs on at Posh this summer. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Marriott scored in that Wembley final after scoring twice in a dramatic semi-final win over Leeds United. He scored a respectable 13 goals in that season, but events then conspired against him and his club.

In the last two seasons he has scored just four goals in all competitions as managerial changes, player departures and personal injuries all came into play. He hasn’t scored a goal for 11 months.

“They were contrasting seasons for sure,” Marriott said. “That first season at Derby was great. Frank Lampard was the manager and he introduced top players like Mason Mount to the squad.

“Getting to the play-offs was seen as a great achievement, but we were disappointed not to go up as there was so much quality in the squad.

“Frank then left and so did Mason as well as other good players including big figures with big personalities at the club who didn’t play so much.

“I didn’t start games consistently the following season which is why the injuries kicked in and when I went on loan to Sheffield Wednesday last season the manager who signed me was sacked after six or seven games.

“I was stuck with a manager who didn’t sign me, but what happened wasn’t the new manager’s fault or mine. It’s just how football works sometimes.

“It’s in the past now and I’m just looking forward to helping Posh to a successful season. I have always kept my eye on how the club were getting on and I was delighted to see them get promoted last season.

“There’s only Joe Ward here from my first season at the club and he only joined in the January.

“I did hang around for some of the following summer so met Siriki Dembele and he’s one player I’m really looking forward to playing with.

“Jonson Clarke-Harris is another, but overall it just looks like a good squad.”

With the sort of delicious timing football specialises in, Wayne Rooney’s Derby are due to be the first Championship visitors to the Weston Homes Stadium, a match that is live on TV. The first game of the season is at another former club Luton Town this Saturday.

“They are all big games in the Championship,” Marriott added. “They just come one after the other, although it is funny how the start of the season has panned out.