Love and respect were key factors in bringing Peter Kioso back to Peterborough United

Peter Kioso in Posh colours. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

In the end Peter Kioso’s return to Peterborough United was down to love and respect.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oh, and the advice from his parents who reckoned he’d be daft to reject the chance to go back to a place where he is obviously revered.

The 26 year-old right-back has not forgotten the adulation he received during a loan spell in the first-half of the 2023-24 season at the Weston Homes Stadium. Kioso was such a big hit in the dressing room he was made captain and his dynamic displays were so impressive he became a cult hero among the fans despite playing only 27 games before parent club Rotherham United recalled him to assist in their unsuccessful fight against relegation from the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kioso wanted to stay as much as Posh wanted him to stay, but it was a forlorn hope. The player admits he didn’t handle Rotherham’s decision well, but a move that summer to the second tier with Oxford United proved successful and involved a first international call-up from DR Congo.

Kioso made 30 Championship appearances for Oxford before falling out of favour. He has not played a game since April 21 which might mean he doesn’t start the next Posh League One match at Exeter City on Saturday, a familiar story for the club and their new signings this season.

“I haven’t played for a long time,” Kioso admitted. “And the training has been hit and miss, but I will do all I can in training this week and then it’s up to the gaffer if he picks me.

“It’s certainly been an interesting couple of weeks for me. The gaffer called me first about two weeks and asked me about my situation and that he would love to have me back. I was weighing up a couple of offers from abroad, but coming back here just felt the right thing to do. I spoke to my mum and dad and when I told them how often the gaffer and the chairman were ringing me, they said I’d ne mad not to go back to somewhere where I was so obviously wanted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I loved my time here before and I didn’t want to leave. I didn’t handle going back to Rotherham very well and that was not anything against them I was just so desperate to stay here as I’d loved it so much and I’d received so much love in return. I believe things happen for a reason though and I ended up back in the Championship with Oxford and I got called up by my country.

"Gary Rowett and Des Buckingham (Oxford managers) helped me a lot so I give them a lot of thanks, but I am ready for this new challenge. I told the chairman and the gaffer I have never forgotten the love and respect everyone showed me throughout my last stay.

"It should be easy for me to settle in again as I know the place, the manager, some of the players, the staff and the fans. I know the manager has been telling the players stories about, some of which won’t be true! I just want the best for everyone. I enjoy seeing my teammates and my team playing well. I want to help everyone as much as I can.

“I tried my best to get the best out of everyone last time I was here. I didn’t mind having the pressure of captaincy on my shoulders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I trained with the players today and I can see the talent is there. Perhaps they just need some more belief. I’ve also watched the last couple of games and, to be honest, I watched a lot of the matches last season.

“The point from Saturday should help us and hopefully we can turn it into 3 points next Saturday.”