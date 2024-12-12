Crawley Town manager Rob Elliott. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

Crawley Town boss Rob Elliott is looking forward to taking on a managerial legend at Peterborough United on Saturday.

The Reds make their first visit to the Weston Homes for a Football League game since 2015 for a contest which will have a big impact on the bottom of the League One table. Posh are 15th, but just two points ahead of Crawley who occupy the final relegation place.

Elliott is a big fan of the way Darren Ferguson’s sides play and he’s ignoring the derby defeat at Cobblers on Monday by describing the Posh performance as ‘excellent.’ He also believes Posh can overcome the loss of top scorer Kwame Poku to a long-term injury.

In an interview with Sussex World, Elliott said: “It's going to be a good game. Peterborough play some really good football. They're expansive, have a lot of young players and a lot of energy so It's going to be a difficult game, but one we're looking forward to. I think our mindset is just to enjoy the challenge every time.

“We've come up against these so-called bigger clubs and it’s another good day for us in terms of going and challenging ourselves against what is a very well-established League One and Championship club over the last few years.

"Peterborough did lose on Monday, but it was not a poor defeat as they were excellent. They have always been a high scoring team who create a lot of chances individually and as a collective. Obviously Darren has been there for years and he is a legend there. He develops young players, takes them from their own league and his club are probably one of the best in the last 5-10 years of doing that, especially the attacking players.

"Peterborough can score from anywhere, especially from wide areas. They get the ball in, but they don't just put the ball in there, they put it in with real quality. Obviously Poku's a massive miss because anyone would miss their top goal scorer, but the strength of Peterborough is the fact that they've got so many good players who can come in.

"We want to try and hurt them, but first and foremost we've got to try and nullify them and respect what they can do and how good they are in possession. They play through the thirds really well. They can be direct, but mainly through possession play, so when they are direct it's usually more controlled.

“It's going to be a really tough game for us, but what I'm looking forward to is a good game of football between two teams who play good football.”