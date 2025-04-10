Posh beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 in the final of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy on Sunday, April 7 2024 to make it four wins in four appearances on the greatest football stage in the country.

Over 22,500 Posh fans made the trip to the national stadium and photographer David Lowndes was busy all afternoon taking their pictures.

Peterborough fans will once again descend on the National Stadium this weekend as they look to become the first team to defend the trophy.

If you are going, keep an eye out for David at Wembley as he will be getting all the pictures of supporters on the second big day out in two years.

In the mean time, have a look at our 2024 gallery, and cast your mind back to a wonderful day for the club.

1 . Posh v Wycombe at Wembley - fans gallery Posh v Wycombe at Wembley - fans gallery Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Posh fans at Wembley Posh v Wycombe at Wembley - fans gallery Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Posh fans at Wembley Posh v Wycombe at Wembley - fans gallery Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales