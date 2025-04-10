Posh v Wycombe at Wembley - fans galleryPosh v Wycombe at Wembley - fans gallery
Looking Back: Peterborough United fans celebrate after winning 2024 Bristol Street Motors Trophy

By Alan Swann
Published 8th Apr 2024, 06:44 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2025, 10:38 BST
It turned into a great day out at Wembley for Peterborough United fans last year

Posh beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 in the final of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy on Sunday, April 7 2024 to make it four wins in four appearances on the greatest football stage in the country.

Over 22,500 Posh fans made the trip to the national stadium and photographer David Lowndes was busy all afternoon taking their pictures.

Peterborough fans will once again descend on the National Stadium this weekend as they look to become the first team to defend the trophy.

If you are going, keep an eye out for David at Wembley as he will be getting all the pictures of supporters on the second big day out in two years.

In the mean time, have a look at our 2024 gallery, and cast your mind back to a wonderful day for the club.

2. Posh fans at Wembley

3. Posh fans at Wembley

4. Posh fans at Wembley

