Hector Kyprianou of Peterborough United celebrates his goal at Barnsley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

After gifting Barnsley the lead early in the second-half, Posh refused to sulk and instead simply passed their hosts off the park, scoring three times in 12 blistering minutes… and only some heroics from home goalkeeper Liam Roberts and a glaring miss stopped Posh winning even more handsomely.

Hector Kyprianou, who was outstanding again, Jonson Clarke-Harris and Kwame Poku scored the goals with the equally impressive Archie Collins heavily involved in the first two.

It’s three two-goal wins in the last three trips to Oakwell, but more importantly three wins to start a League One campaign many expected to be a slow burner of a season.

Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United battles with Herbie Kane of Barnsley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

There was a pre-match boost for Posh as skipper Ephron Mason-Clark was declared fit and he replaced Ricky-Jade Jones in the only change from the starting line-up that saw off Charlton at the weekend.

There was a goalkeeping switch though with summer recruit Fynn Talley replacing Will Blackmore on the bench.

Barnsley named the same team that played poorly, but drew at Bristol Rovers. Ten of those who started the 7-0 opening day rout of Port Vale at Oakwell also started this game.

Mason-Clark was quickly into the action and could have scored twice in the opening 20 minutes. On three minutes, after some patient passing, he received the ball unmarked at the back post and forced a save from Liam Roberts – a follow up by Clarke-Harris was also saved – and not long afterwards a superb deep cross from Poku landed on the skipper’s head, but without the power to trouble Roberts.

It developed into a very tactical match with both sides enjoying spells of pressure with Posh finishing the first-half particularly strongly and missing a glorious chance to take the lead.

Joel Randall was the man to miss after Kyprianou’s through ball. There was time and space to pick a spot, but he shot too close to Roberts who saved. In added time Poku saw a snapshot blocked when Roberts looked in trouble.

Posh also could have scored 15 minutes earlier when another deep cross, this time from the other flank by Mason-Clark, was met powerfully by Poku, but his header went wide.

It was far from one-way traffic though and Posh ‘keeper Nicholas Bilokapic took the opportunity to further enhance his reputation, first by beating away a fierce Nicky Cadden drive and then to to leap to his left to keep out a Max Watters header from a corner. The new number one also did well to keep out a Jon Russell volley from a corner.

Watters had shot wide in the opening exchanges after an attempted clearance by Romoney Crichlow was half charged down.

Proof that things are going well for Bilokapic arrived early in the second-half when he made a hash of Poku’s sliced clearance and dropped the ball into his own net. Home joy was cut short by a raised offside flag.

But it was a brief reprieve for Posh and Bilokapic as he fumbled a low drive from Barry Cotter into the net on 52 minutes. It was the sort of clanger that crept into Chelsea loanee goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom’s game after a bright start at London Road last season, although a nick off Ronnie Edwards wouldn’t have helped.

Posh responded well with Randall soon forcing a fine one-handed save from Roberts. And they should have been level just past the hour mark when Randall’s excellent cross reached Poku at the far post, but he poked against the post with the goal at his mercy.

Roberts then made another superb stop as Clarke-Harris powered a header from Poku's cross goalwards. Clarke-Harris then curled wide from inside the penalty area.

But Posh would not be denied and they struck twice in three minutes to turn a dramatic game, and added a third inside 12 minutes.

On 74 minutes Collins slipped birthday boy Peter Kioso away down the right wing and his measured pass was stroked first-time into the corner of the net by Kyprianou.

There were further celebrations on 77 minutes when Collins played Poku into space in the penalty area and his cross was tapped home from close range by Clarke-Harris.

Barnsley, who had been timid after taking the lead, fought back, but Bilokapic saved well from Cadden just before Posh wrapped up another three points.

Substitute Jones’ burst down the left onto a fine Randall pass and, although his cross should have been cleared, Poku pounced and fired thrillingly into teh roof of the net to complete a dramatic and well deserved turnaround.

This Posh team is supposed to get better as the season develops. That’s quite a scary thought, for the rest of the division.

Posh: Nicholas Bilokapic, Harrison Burrows, Romoney Crichlow, Ronnie Edwards, Peter Kioso, Hector Kyprianou, Archie Collins (sub Ryan De Havilland 90 + 5 mins), Joel Randall (sub David Ajiboye, 90 + 5 mins), Ephron Mason-Clark (sub Ricky-Jade Jones, 81 mins), Kwame Poku (sub Josh Knight, 87 mins), Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Unused subs: Fynn Talley, Joe Tomlinson, Kabongo Tshimanga.

Barnsley: Liam Roberts, Jordan Williams, Jon Russell (sub Adam Phillips, 77 mins), Kacper Lopata, Liam Kitching, Nicky Cadden, Herbie Kane, Barry Cotter, Callum Styles (sub Mael De Gevigney, 87 mins), Max Watters (sub Andy Dallas, 67 mins), Devante Cole (sub Oli Shaw, 67 mins).

Unused subs: Ben Killip, Kyran Lofthouse, Theo Chapman.

Goals: Posh – Kyprianou (74 mins), Clarke-Harris (76 mins), Poku (85 mins).

Barnsley – Cotter (52 mins).

Caution: Posh – Kyprianou (foul).

Referee: Anthony Backhouse 8