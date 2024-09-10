London prices for Peterborough United fans heading to Leyton Orient
Posh have been allocated 1,200 tickets for the League One game. There are £2 discounts for over 65s, under 25s, NHS staff and emergency workers, armed forces and the unemployed. It’s less than half price for under 18s.
Posh fans will be located in the East Stand seating to one side of The Gaughan Group Stadium with the club’s Priority Points system in operation.
From 10am Tuesday, September 10 it was 500 points or more. From 10am Wednesday, September 11 it t’s 350 points or more, from 10am Thursday, September 12 it’s 100 points or more and tickets go on general sale from 10am on Friday.
Prices: Adults: £30; Seniors 65+: £28; Under 25s: £28; NHS/Emergency Services: £28; Armed Forces: £28; Unemployed: £28; Under 18s: £13.