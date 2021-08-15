Local lad Harrison Burrows believes Peterborough United will kick on in style after his match-changing intervention

Harrison Burrows equalises for Posh against Derby. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The teenager, who was born in Murrow, near Wisbech, played a massive part as Posh came from behind to claim a first Championship win of the campaign against Derby County at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Substitute Burrows was sent on in the 85th minute with Posh trailing 1-0, but he equalised within six minutes and had a hand in the winning goal scored by Siriki Dembele in the 99th minute. Referee David Webb played 11 minutes of added time following a serious-looking injury to Derby forward Colin Kazim-Richards.

“The manager just sent me on to try and change the game,” Burrows revealed. “He told me to stay high and play more as a winger than a wingback. He wanted me to try and make an impact by scoring or creating a goal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United wheels away to celebrate scoring the equalising goal against Derby County. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“He told me to get in the game as quickly as I could and just play with confidence as I had nothing to lose.

“We work hard on getting wingbacks on the end of crosses and luckily I managed to do that and score.

“And we really felt we could go on and win the game. We rushed back to get started again and we dominated the final 10 minutes.

“I thought I was going to get on the end of another cross to score again, but a defender got in the way. Luckily the ball fell to Siriki who has the bit of magic required to score from that position.

“I’m buzzing for the lads to get that first win. We will create more moments like this as the season goes on. It will certainly boost the confidence as we’ve proved to the fans and to ourselves that we can win games in the Championship. The fans were unbelievable.

“I’m confident we will kick on now.”