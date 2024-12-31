Romoney Crichlow in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Centre-back Romoney Crichlow has returned to Peterborough United after a loan spell in the National League with Dagenham & Redbridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Posh boss Darren Ferguson hasn’t ruled out including him in a first-team squad while he remains at the Weston Homes Stadium, although getting him out of the club remains a priority.

Ferguson said: “Romoney played pretty much every game while on loan. He is back with us now and I won’t isolate him while he is in the building. I would never do that as there is no point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s our player and if I need to use while he is here I will call on him, but he is out of contract at the end of the season and the situation I believe is Dagenham still want him. Romoney is out contract at the end of the season and we need more experience in that position so he needs to try and get out.”

Crichlow made 12 appearances for ‘The Daggers’ and scored one goal. The 25 year-old helped them into the third round of the FA Cup with wins at League Two sides Crewe and Wimbledon.

Posh forward David Ajiboye’s loan at National League York City runs until January 15. Ajiboye (26) has scored two goals in seven appearances for the title-chasers

It’s thought Posh will try and offload both players again during the January transfer window.